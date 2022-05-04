Top news developments in Karnataka on May 4, 2022

The Hindu Bureau May 04, 2022 12:26 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

File photo of LIC logo. Employees of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) are holding a ‘walkout strike’ in Bengaluru opposing the IPO. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a series of meetings today with various departments on implementation of budget announcements. 2. Employees of Life Insurance Corporation are holding a ‘walkout strike’ opposing IPO. Protest at Jeevan Prakash building, J.C. Road, 11.30 a.m onwards. 3. Investigation into Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam continues with new arrests being made almost every day. From south Karnataka Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation is planning to install charging stations for electric vehicles. Company to spell out its strategies for supporting green vehicles besides announcing the locations of new charging stations. From north Karnataka 1. Shivaji Jayanti procession is being held in Belagavi in the evening. Police security tightened across the city. 2. A press meet by All India Kisan Sabha at Kalaburagi. From coastal Karnataka Mid-day meal workers are holding a protest demanding fulfilment of their demands, including making their work permanent.



Our code of editorial values