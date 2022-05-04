Top news developments in Karnataka on May 4, 2022
Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today
1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a series of meetings today with various departments on implementation of budget announcements.
2. Employees of Life Insurance Corporation are holding a ‘walkout strike’ opposing IPO. Protest at Jeevan Prakash building, J.C. Road, 11.30 a.m onwards.
3. Investigation into Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam continues with new arrests being made almost every day.
From south Karnataka
Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation is planning to install charging stations for electric vehicles. Company to spell out its strategies for supporting green vehicles besides announcing the locations of new charging stations.
From north Karnataka
1. Shivaji Jayanti procession is being held in Belagavi in the evening. Police security tightened across the city.
2. A press meet by All India Kisan Sabha at Kalaburagi.
From coastal Karnataka
Mid-day meal workers are holding a protest demanding fulfilment of their demands, including making their work permanent.
