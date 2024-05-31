Top news developments in Karnataka on May 31, 2024

1. Hassan MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual abuse charges being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), was arrested at the Bengaluru International Airport upon his arrival from Germany in the early hours of today, after over a month of remaining incommunicado. Further procedures, such a medical examination, are on in SIT custody.

2. Schools across Karnataka will today welcome students for the 2024-205 academic year, as classes reopen after summer holidays.

3. The BJP is continuing to build pressure on the government, demanding the resignation of Minister for Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra for “failing to stop financial irregularities” in the department. A ₹94-crore scam has come to light in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. The scam became public after accounts superintendent of the Corporation Chandrasekaran P. ended his life at his residence in Shivamogga, citing the scam in his death note.

4. ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research in collaboration with National Research Centre on Banana, Trichy, is organising a Triphal Diversity show - an exhibition of new varieties of mango, jackfruit and banana, at Hesaraghatta campus of ICAR-IIHR premises from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

5. Param Foundation is organising Unified Vision for Science Building a Collaborative Ecosystem, its quarterly seminar series today at Yuvapatha auditorium, 31st Cross Road, 11th Main, Jayanagar 4th Block, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

6. Jana Prakashana and Bandaya Sahitya Sanghatane, Bengaluru District Unit, are jointly organising a book release programme today. The book, on the theme of federal structure of India, written by Dr. T.R. Chandrashekar, will be released by writer and film director Prof. Baraguru Ramachandrappa. Former Legislative Council Chairman, V.R. Sudarshan will preside over the programme being held at B.M.Sri Prathistana auditorium in N.R. Colony. at 5 p.m.

7. A brigade of young supporters of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, wearing chick and calf costumes, will gather at World War Memorial, 5, Brigade Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, at 11 a.m.

8. Chanakya University is organising a programme titled “Yashasvi Bhava”, a felicitation programme for successful candidates of UPSC 2023. Dr. G. Prasanna Kumar, former Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Haryana, will be the chief guest. Santosh Kumar Tanjena, Chairman, Sankalp, Delhi, will participate as the guest of honour. The programme will be held on the Chanakya University premises, Global campus, Haraluru, near Kempegowda International Airport at 11 a.m.

9. Vasanthotsava, organised by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru, today will feature Hindustani music feature “Lalit, Rag Ras” directed by Dr. Parameshwar Hegde, at 6 p.m. followed by Carnatic classical music by T.S. Satyavathi and troupe, from 7.30 p.m. The event will be held at Khincha Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya havan, Race Course Road.

From coastal Karnataka

1. The fifth edition of three-day Indian Open of Surfing (IOS), organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation and hosted by the Mantra Surf Club under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India, began at Sasihitlu beach in Mangaluru. Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M. P. Mullai Muhilan inaugurated it at 8.30 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Chamarajnagar district administration is set to conduct an awareness drive to mark World Tobacco Day.

