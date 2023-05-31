May 31, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

1. Sleuths of National Investigation Agency raided at 16 places allegedly belonging to activists of PFI, a banned outfit, in Dakshina Kannada district early today. The raids are said to be part of a probe into the plot of the banned organisation to attack PM Narendra Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar.

2. Ahead of the crucial meeting of the State Cabinet on Thursday June 1 to decide on the method of implementation of poll guarantee schemes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting of Ministers today. The Chief minister, who held a meeting of Principal Secretaries of the departments concerned earlier, had asked them to prepare a report on the implementation of the ‘guarantees’.

3. B. Dayanand took charge as the new police commissioner of Bengaluru today, from C.H. Pratap Reddy.

4. World No Tobacco Day programme is being observed in many places. The event at Freedom Park will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader is a special guest. Keynote address is by Dr. Vishal Rao, Surgical Oncologist and Member, High Power Committee for Tobacco Control, from 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, Directorate of Extension and Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka, are jointly observing a World No Tobacco Day on the theme ‘We Need Food, Not Tobacco’. The programme will be inaugurated by Dr. S.V. Suresha, Vice Chancellor, UAS-B. Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, is the chief guest. Suresh Heblikar, filmmaker, director and founder chairman, Eco-watch will deliver the keynote address. The event will be held in the North Block auditorium, UAS-B, GKVK campus, from 10 a.m.

6. A book titled ‘Namiko No Unmei - Namiko’s Fate’, by Maya Kalyanpur and published by Notion Press.com, will be released today at Lahe Lahe Santhe, #2906, HAL II Stage, 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar, from 5.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

In Mysuru, World No Tobacco Day being held by the district administration and private players in the health sector to create public awareness on the hazards of tobacco consumption.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Vedike, Mangaluru will hold a dharna in front of the office of the Church of South India, Karnataka Southern Diocese (CSI-KSD), Mangaluru demanding justice to a woman in a sexual harassment case. In March, a 44-year-old woman, who worked as secretary of the CSI-KSD bishop, filed a complaint with the women police station in Mangaluru accusing two staff members of sexually harassing her. She has accused four other staff members of abusing her. Police have registered a case.

2. Deputy Commissioner M. R. Ravikumar will inaugurate World Anti-Tobacco Day at Government First Grade College in Mangaluru, 11.30 am

From north Karnataka

1. RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil met district-level officers on May 30 to direct officials to take necessary steps for providing drinking water, and prepare for kharif sowing.

2. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to meet Laxman Savadi and former CM Jagadish Shettar today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories Southern Railway allows film shooting and photography at Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction stations