Top news developments in Karnataka on May 31, 2022

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sculpture to mark World No Tobacco Day (May 31), at Puri beach in Odisha. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 31, 2022 10:00 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A programme to mark World No Tobacco Day is being held at Nimhan’s Convention Hall in Bengaluru today at 11 am.

From north Karnataka

1. Beneficiaries of various government schemes from Kalaburagi and Hubballi to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Prof. Battu Satyanarayana, Vice-Chanellor of Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, is holding a press conference today

From south Karnataka

A series of programmes, including jatha, screening for oral cancer and raids against smoking in public places, to be held in Mysuru district as part of World No Tobacco Day

From coastal Karnataka

1. K. T. Jaleel, former Higher Education Minister, Kerala inaugurates a two-day conference on Muslims organised by CPI(M) in Mangaluru at 10.30 a.m. The conference will discuss the status of Muslims in Karnataka.

2. Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi will organise a meet of professional Yakshagana artistes at Rajangana of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi at 2.30 p.m. Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar, the chairman of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy G L Hegde will participate. There will be a session on status of Yakshagana in which former chairman of the academy M. L. Samaga will speak, at 11.30 am

3. Mangaluru City Corporation council will hold its generalbody meeting at 11 am. Mayor Premananda Shetty will preside