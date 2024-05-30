GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top news developments in Karnataka on May 30, 2024

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Published - May 30, 2024 10:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Many progressive organisations have joined hands to hold a protest rally demanding arrest of Prajwal Revanna in Hassan on May 30.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

1. Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of sexual abuse charges and facing probe, is expected to return to India around 2 a.m. after remaining absconding in a foreign location for a month. He is expected to be arrested at the airport soon after arrival. His bail plea will also come up for hearing tomorrow.

2. Meanwhile, civil society activists of various hues — from women, Dalit, labour, human rights, minority, transgender and other groups — are coming together in Hassan today for a rally to demand punishment for Prajwal and justice for survivors of alleged sexual abuse by him. Their rallying slogan is “Namma nadige Hassanada kadege” (our march is towards Hassan).

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will return to Bengaluru today after holding talks with Central leaders on choosing candidates for Legislative Council polls. It has been a tricky issue with too many contenders.

4. BJP continues to demand dismissal of Minister B. Nagendra over the financial scam in Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation.

5. Vasanthotsava, organised by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru, will today feature Bharatanatya, Baaro Vasantha, directed by Dr. Lalitha Srinivasan at 6 p.m. followed by Mythological play “Sundara Kanda” by Prathibha Narayan and team from 7 p.m. The event will be held at Khincha Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya havan, Race Course Road.

6. Nanjangud Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt will present Haridasa Manjari, a vocal concert by Sahana Srivatsa and team today. The programme will be held on the Mutt’s premises in Pavamanapura from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. BJP national organising secretary B.L. Santosh addresses party workers at a meeting in Udupi in connection with facing Legislative Council elections scheduled on June 3.

