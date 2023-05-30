HamberMenu
Top news developments in Karnataka on May 30, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

May 30, 2023

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru district administration to build boulder walls for about 100 metre distance along Uchchila and Batpady (in pic) beaches on a temporary basis to prevent further sea erosion.

Mangaluru district administration to build boulder walls for about 100 metre distance along Uchchila and Batpady (in pic) beaches on a temporary basis to prevent further sea erosion.

1. With the issue of portfolio allocations now settled, all the departments are set to function from today onwards. Siddaramaiah-led government has a full-fledged Cabinet in place, with all 34 ministers having taken charge. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy is holding a meeting with BMTC and KSRTC officials at KSRTC headquarters, while DCM D. K. Shivakumar is holding a meeting of top-ranking officials of Water Resources Department.

2. Bandaya Sahitya Sangatane, Bengaluru district unit, is organizing a seminar on expectations from the new government in the education sector. Prof. Niranjan Aradhya D.P., Dr. M.S. Ashadevi and Dr. Banjagere Jayaprakash will participate. Venue: B.M. Sri Pratishnana, N.R. Colony, 5 p.m.

3. Pre-monsoon rains have resulted in heavy losses, especially of horticultural crops, in many parts of Karnataka.

From north Karnataka

1. Following letters written by RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah orders investigation into the alleged irregularities and misappropriation of public funds released to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board and Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Society.

2. RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil to visit their constituencies for the first time after taking oath as ministers in Siddaramaiah cabinet.

From south Karnataka

A new enclosure for ring-tailed lemur at Mysore zoo is being inaugurated today. RBI’s Note Mudran unit in Mysuru has built the facility at a cost of ₹75 lakh under it’s CSR initiative.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru district administration to build boulder walls for about 100 metre distance along Uchchila and Batpady beaches on a temporary basis to prevent further sea erosion. A proposal for permanent sea wave break technology wall has been sent to the government.

2. Mangaluru police have recommended improvement work at the busy Nanthoor junction where NH 66 and NH 75 meet. NHAI has been proposing to build a grade separator since a decade, but right now, the junction is a bottleneck.

