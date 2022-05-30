Karnataka

Top news developments in Karnataka on May 30, 2022

A file photo of Mango Mela in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

1. Progressive organisations holding a protest in front of City Civil Court in Bengaluru today at 12 noon against the alleged anti-Kannada attitude of school textbook revision committee

2. The State Cabinet is meeting today

From north Karnataka

1. Congress leaders are holding a rally as part of the preparations for legislative council polls.

2. A mango mela is being organised in Ballari today.

From south Karnataka

1. The Mango Mela in Mysuru, which was extended by a day in view of the good response from the public, will conclude today.

2. The non-teaching employees of Dr Gangubai Hangal University of Music and Performing Arts, who have been removed from service, will take out a jatha to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to mark 100 days of their agitation.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangalore University is organising a seminar on strategies for betterment of higher education and governance of universities at Mangalagangotri; K S Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore delivers keynote address.

2. As many as 14 children from Dakshina and Udupi districts will take part in a virtual programme under PM CARES for helping children. There will be live interaction with the Prime Minister at 11 am.


