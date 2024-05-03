May 03, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

1. The investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of many women by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna picks up steam with a case of kidnapping being filed against his father and Holenarasipur MLA H.D. Revanna. The allegedly kidnapped woman is one of those sexually exploited by the son. The MP is said to be away in Germany. The Special Investigation Team has issued lookout circular for the MP.

2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigning in Hukkeri. K. Annamalai, president, Tamil Nadu unit of BJP, former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and BJP candidate for Shivamogga B.Y. Raghavendra lead road show in Byndoor in Udupi district. They will later campaign for Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad. Chief Minsiter Siddaramaiah is campaigning in Davangere, along with Priyanka Gandhi.

3. B.PAC is organising a virtual session on ‘Low polling percentage in Bengaluru Urban District during Lok Sabha General Election 2024: What are the root causes?’ between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Zoom registration @ https://bit.ly/May03rd

4. While the rain brought some respite to Bengaluru after five months of dry days, the temperature escalated today morning. Bengalureans are looking forward to more rain to bring down the heat.

5. Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace Technologies is set to announce the launch of India’s first military-grade bomber UAV, FWD-200B, which is regarded as a significant milestone in the mission to revolutionise India’s modern air defence capabilities.

6. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a Carnatic classical vocal concert by Harish Shivaramakrishnan and party, at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

7. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava’, will present a violin duet by Sumanth Manjunath and Malavi Manjunath and team, at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

8. Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethotsava, will present a vocal duet by Varsha Shenoy, Ameya Vignatri and team, at 5 p.m.; followed by flute duet by G. Mohanrangan and G. Ravi Kiran and team, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.

9. Haridasa Sampada Trust, as part of the 23rd Haridasa habba, will present Dasavani by C.N. Raghavendra at 4 p.m.; discourse on ‘Dasa Sahityadalli Antarmukha Sadhane’ by Dr. H. Sathyanarayanachara, 4.45 p.m. to 5.45 p.m.; lecture on ‘Guru Purandara dasaru’ by Dr. Gururaj Kharjagi from 5.45 p.m.; Dasavani - Dasadarpana - Vithalayya Vithalayya by Ananth Kulkarni, Seshagiridas Raichur, Pradeshachar and Nandini Rao Gujjar from 6.45 p.m. to 8.45 p.m. at Patti Sabhangana, Ramamandira, N.R. Colony.

10. National seminar on recent advances in treatment for stammering, at JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru.

11. Inauguration of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering State-level student cultural fest VIDHYUT 2024, in Mysuru.

