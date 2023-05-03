HamberMenu
Top news developments in Karnataka on May 3, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

May 03, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Karnataka on May 2. He will be campaigning for BJP at Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district, Ankola in Uttara Kannada district, and Bailhongal in Belagavi district on May 3, 2023.

1. In yet another incident of suspected moral policing, a college student was allegedly assaulted in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district for drinking juice with girl students of his college in a shop near Puttur bus stand yesterday. Puttur Town police have arrested four persons.

2. Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) is releasing an analysis of criminal background, financial, education, gender and other details of candidates today.

3. With 6 days left for May 10 polls in Karnataka, campaigning has reached feverish pitch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his campaign blitz with rallies today at Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district, Ankola in Uttara Kannada district, and Bailhongal in Belagavi district. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani are also in Karnataka today to campaign for the BJP.

4. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is campaigning for Congress in Hubballi, AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge is in Aland Assembly constituency and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally in Kalaburagi.

5. JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy will campaign in Yamakanamaradi and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is in Hubballi.

6. Intermittent rains continue in parts of Bengaluru and other regions of Karnataka bringing some relief from summer heat.

