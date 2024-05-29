Top news developments in Karnataka on May 29, 2024

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who are in Delhi, will meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge today to finalise the names of candidates for elections to Legislative Council from Assembly Constituency. They already held a round of consultations with AICC Gen Secretary Surjewala last night.

2. In the row over an employee of Valmiki Development Corporation ending his life after writing a death note that he was forced to indulge in misappropriation, Minister Nagendra has admitted that there was misappropriation, but refused to heed to the demand of BJP to resign, saying he had no role in it.

3. The BJP Bengaluru city have threatened protest over yesterday’s episode of a few NSUI members blackening the name board of Hindutwa idealogue V.D. Savarkar on Yelahanka flyover in Bengaluru.

4. University of Agriculture Sciences-Bangalore (UAS-B), College of Agriculture, GKVK campus, is organising international composting and plant health day today. Vice Chancellor of UAS-B B. Suresha inaugurates, Manoj Kumar Menon, Executive Director, International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA), Bengaluru, will participate as the chief guest. The programme will be held at North Block auditorium, GKVK campus, at 10 a.m.

5. One-day workshop on granite and marble will be held on Wednesday. V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary (Mines), will deliver the inaugural address. Dr. Shalini Rajneesh Additional Chief Secretary, and Development Commissioner will deliver the keynote address. The workshop commenced at Radisson Blu Atria, Palace Road, from 9.30 a.m.

6. Bengaluru Collective is organising a webinar on “Umpiring Elections 2024” on the role of the Election Commission of India, at 6.30 p.m. Speakers who are participating in the seminar are: Ashok Lavasa, former Election Commissioner of India, Prof Jagdeep S. Chokkar, founding Member, Association for Democratic Reforms, and Amrita Johri, Member, National Campaign for Peoples’ Right on Information. Zoom meeting ID: 86247430612, passcode: 935448

7. Bureau of Indian Standards, Bangalore Branch Office is conducting Manak Manthan today. B. Vishwanath Shenoy (Retd), TTK Prestige Limited, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at its office, opposite Jalahalli Metro, Peenya, Tumakuru Road, Vivekananda Nagar, from 10.30 a.m.

8. Karnataka State Pollution Control Board will holding an interactive meeting for effective management of treated sewage and usage for construction activities. It will be held at Hotel Radisson, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. International Nurses Day is being held at BGS International Foundation for Health Science at Mysuru.

2. Today is the conclusion of two-day conference on Indian Languages at Central Institute of Indian Languages at Mysuru.

From North Karnataka

1. Fitness programme for Ballari policemen will be inaugurated at police headquarters in Ballari at 11 am in DPO. Inspector General will be present.

2. Passing out parade of Agniveer soldiers from the Sambra Sir force training school in Belagavi.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. MESCOM gears up for Monsoon; deploys over 800 gangmen to attend to emergencies across the jurisdiction.