May 29, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

1. Portfolios for the newly inducted ministers of Karnataka were allocated on Monday.

2. Daksh will launch its book ‘Constitutional Ideals’ today. It will be released by Supreme Court judge, Justice B.V. Nagarathna, followed by a discussion on the themes in the book between Senior Advocate Harish Narasappa and leading academic Dr Aparna Chandra. The programme will be held at the Bangalore International Centre, No. 7, 4th Main Road, Second stage, Domlur from 6.30 p.m.

3. Press conference by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai at BJP State office, 12 noon

4. Press conference by Kris Gopalakrishnan, founder, Bridge Health, to announce the launch of One Care — annual healthcare plan for senior citizens — and Bridge Health and Primus Senior Living Strategic Alliance for Geriatric Care, at J.S. Marriot Hotel on Vittal Mallya Road, from 12 noon.

From north Karnataka

1. May Sahitya Mela adopts resolutions condemning the police action against protesting wrestlers in New Delhi.

2. Press conference by former Minister Baburao Chavan.

3. Jagadish Shettar is ready to handle any responsibility, and he will wait

4. HDMC begins preparations to tackle monsoon woes

From south Karnataka

1. Newly-elected MLA K. Harish Gowda convenes meeting of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials to discuss issues pertaining to Chamaraja Assembly constituency.

2. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana to address a press conference.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Speaker U.T. Khader presides over district disaster management committee meeting, Circuit House

2. Press conference by MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, Atal Seva Kendra, Kodialbail, 11.30 am.

3. NMPA annual awards’ nite, Taj Vivanta, 6 pm.