Top news developments in Karnataka on May 28, 2024

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are visiting Delhi today to consult the party high command on the list of candidates for elections to the Legislative Council from the Assembly constituency scheduled on June 13.

2. The Opposition BJP is staging a protest against the Congress government today, accusing it of failure to initiate new development works in Bengaluru, Freedom Park.

3. Vasantotsava being organised jointly by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan, Bengaluru, features Kavi Ghoshti by Prathibha Nandakumar and her team at 6 p.m.; Odissi Vasantha Ruthu festival by Sharmita Mukherjee and her team at Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan premises on Race Course Road at 7 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. As part of his campaign for Council polls, BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra will address a public meeting at PDA Engineering College in Kalaburagi at 11.30 a.m.

2. BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra will inaugurate the Udyog Centre at Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society in Kalaburagi at 10.30 am.

3. A regional-level workshop for framing curriculum will be held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Auditorium in Gulbarga University at 11 a.m.

4. Press meet by BAMCEF Moolnivasi Samaj in Hubballi at 11.30 a.m.

5. DIG CID is in Hubballi to inquire into recent murders.

From South Karnataka

1. Central Institute of Indian Languages is holding a conference on “Bharatiya Languages and India as One Linguistic Area.”

2. Press conference by Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa

3. JSS Dental College is felicitating its staff Usha Hegde who climbed Mt. Everest on May 19.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Press conference at noon by BJP rebel leader K.S. Eshwarappa at Press Club.

2. Press meet by Rajmohan Rao, former Principal, Surathkal Govinda Dasa College, regarding elections from South West Teachers’ Constituency in support of BJP rebel Harish Acharya, Press Club, 10.45 a.m.