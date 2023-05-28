Top news developments in Karnataka on May 28, 2023

May 28, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

1. Portfolios of the newly inducted ministers are expected to be allocated today. For the first time after several years, a full-fledged ministry has been formed by touching the maximum size of 34 ministers including the chief minister.

2. Concerned Bengaluru Citizens will join sports lovers to express their solidarity with India’s national wrestlers fighting against sexual harassment of women sportspersons at Freedom Park, from 3 p.m.

3. Samvada Trust in association with Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali will present a monthly talk by M.S. Ashadevi, writer and critic on Srinvasa Vaidya, a noted Kannada writer who died recently. The programme will be held at Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali premises, 8th Block, Jayanagar, from 10 a.m.

4. Beechi Prakashana will release a book titled ‘Raksha-Khaa‘ written by Nalini Gowda. The book will be released by Prema Krishna, wife of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister S.M. Krishna. Former DGP and writer Dr. D.V. Guruprasad, Ratna Mariputtana, President of Ladies Club and Hema Chowdari, film artist and classical dancer, will be participating as chief guests. The event will be held at the Ladies Club, next to the office of the Commissioner of Police on Infantry Road from 4 p.m.

5. Udupa Foundation is organising the third edition of the Nrityakatha curated by Sandhya Udupa. The event will be held at JSS Institutions, Jayanagar 8th Block, from 6 p.m.

6. The Bangalore Gayana Samaja will hold Vaadya Vybhava, a Carnatic classical instrumental music festival. Today’s programme features Thavil by A.K. Palanivel. He is supported by Kulur Jayachandra Rao on mrudanga. Guruprasanna G on Khanjira and Trichy Krishnaswamy on ghata. The programme will be held at the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road, from 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Ahinda Chintakara Vedike state president Saibanna Jamadar will address press conference in Kalaburagi

2. A person admitted to Kidwai cancer hospital in Kalaburagi died on Saturday night. Relatives allege non-availability of oxygen as the reason for death.

3. Green Karnataka to hold Run for Nature and plans to plant 25,000 saplings in three months

4. May Literary Fair of Vijayapura will conclude today evening

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru Music Fraternity pays musical tribute to composer Mysore Vasudevacharya on his 159th birth anniversary with concerts throughout the day.

2. Mysuru District Athletics Association conducts “Run for Health and Athletics Sambhrama”

From Coastal Karnataka

1. As schools are set to reopen after summer vacations, unlike the past, students will get textbooks and uniform on May 31 in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Local bodies have been asked to supply water by tankers to schools facing water scarcity.

2. SC/ST grievances’ meet at police Commissioner’s office at 11 am.

3. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts go without a minister again this time.