Top news developments in Karnataka on May 27, 2024

1. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will visit National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) in Bengaluru today. He will lay foundation for a Hansa-NG Flight facility and inaugurate the exhibition of NAL Technologies The vice-president will also participate in foundation day of ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) and 14th Convocation of KLE University in Belagavi.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will participate at a programme being held by the ruling Congress to mark the death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.

3. Chief Minister is holding a meeting with officials of Forest and Mines & Geology Departments today. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is holding a meeting Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) later in the day.

4. Release of poster “Horatada Nadige Hassanada Kadege” convention seeking the arrest of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, accused in cases of sexual abuse. Writer and film director Baraguru Ramachandrappa to take part. The programme will be held at Karnataka Government Secretariat Club in Cubbon Park at 5 p.m. The accused is absconding and said to be in Europe.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra addresses party workers separately in Mangaluru and Udupi in connection with Legislative Council elections in South West Graduates’ and South West Teachers’ Constituencies. Former BJP MLA from Udupi K. Raghupathi Bhat is contesting as rebel candidate in Graduates’ Constituency. He was expelled from the party on Saturday.

From South Karnataka

1. All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) to hold a workshop on Indian Sign Language at Mysuru.