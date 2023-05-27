Top news developments in Karnataka on May 27, 2023  

May 27, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

The Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet is set for expansion today with 24 ministers set to be inducted at Raj Bhavan at 11.45 a.m. With this the cabinet reaches its full capacity of 34. Ten, including CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar were inducted last Saturday. Portfolio allocation is also expected to happen today. With too many aspirants and only 34 berths to fill, there is heartburn among several aspirants too.

With rain and hailstones damaging crops, vegetable prices are going up in many parts of Karnataka, especially Bengaluru.

The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, in association with IEEE ComSoc, Bengaluru Chapter, will present a seminar on Digital Technologies for Road Safety. Dr. M A Saleem, Commissioner of Police - Traffic, will participate as the chief guest on the IEI premises on Dr. B R Ambedakar Veedhi, from 11 a.m. onwards.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru, will present Bhavan’s Zakia Shankar Patak awards. The awardees are: Dr. Vanamala Viswanatha, scholar and translator, for the lifetime contribution for English Literature, H.M. Vanitha, teacher, Government High School, Bellary, for promotion of English Language in the educational institutions, and Princy Beulla, student of Bhavan’s BBMP School, for the highest marks scored in English language. The event will be held at the K.R.G. Hall, Bharatiya Vidha Bhavan premises, on Race Course Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

The Bangalore Gayana Samaja is holding Vaadya Vybhava - Carnatic classical instrumental music festival. Today’s programme features a veena concert by Ramana Balachandran, accompanied by B.C. Manjunath on mrudanga and A.S.N. Swamy on Khanjira on the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road, from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in association with Ananya Drishya is organizing a presentation and talk on “Grey matters - collaboration as practice” by Jayasimha Chandrasekhar. The event is moderated by artist Ravikumar Kashi at the Auditorium, NGMA, # 49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

Atta Galatta will present a story reading session by writer Dayananda from his new anthology of Kannada short stories ‘Buddhana Kivi’ on Atta Galatta premises, No. 178, 5th Main, 9th Cross, 1st Stage, Indiranagar, from 11 a.m. onwards.

Natanam Institute of Dance will present Deekshithar Aradhane by Raksha Karthik and her disciples at Yuvaka Sangha, 3rd Cross, II Main Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner visits Kukkarahalli lake, interacts with morning walkers over complaints of lake getting polluted due to sewage flow.

Graduation Day of GSS Engineering College for Women will be at Mysuru today.

Mysuru District Legal Services Authority will today give details on mega Lok Adalat to be held in July.

From North Karnataka

Efforts are on to expedite Anubava Mantapa construction in Basava Kalyana. Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had laid the foundation stone for it in 2021 and promised completition in 2023.

From Coastal Karnataka

The Kari Ishad mango prominently grown in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada gets Geographical Indication tag. The certificate issued to Matha Totagars Farmers Producer Company Ltd., Ankola is valid till March 1, 2032 from March 31, 2023. According to the Geographical Indications Journal of the government, the Kari Ishad is accepted as one of the finest quality mangos due to its unique aroma, luscious taste, high amount of pulp, shape, and size.

