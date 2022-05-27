Top news developments in Karnataka on May 27, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Nearly five years after her assassination, trial begins in the case of Gauri Lankesh killing. The first chargesheet in the case was filed in 2018.

2. Chief Minister, who has just returned from World Economic Forum meet in Davos, to give details of the investment MoUs signed for investments in Karnataka.

3. Secretariat employees are set to boycott work today, even as Chief Secretary has called it “illegal”.

4. Mango and jackfruit mela gets going in Bengaluru from today.

5. Regional conference of scheme-based business organisations and farmer manufacturer organisations under the Central Government’s 10,000 FPO scheme is being held with Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Kailash Chowdhury, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, and Karnataka’s Minister of State for Agriculture B.C. Patil participating. The event is at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Conference Hall, Agricultural University, GKVK campus, Bengaluru.

6. SELCO Foundation is organising a programme to hand over solar home lighting systems to the urban slum community. B. Venkatesh, Commissioner, Karnataka Slum Development Board inaugurates. Anup Kumar, National Manager, Solutions Business, SHARP, guest of honour, at Hongasandra, Dasanapura hobli, Bengaluru Rural, 11 a.m.

7. Laghu Udyog Bharathi to present MSME awards 2022. Launch silver jubilee industrial directory by Minister of State for MSME, Government of India Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Murugesh R. Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, Government of Karnataka, and Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar.

From south Karnataka

1. Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh will hold discussions with the director of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing on the possibility of organising a rural outreach program in Mandya district.

2. Principal District and Sessions Judge and Legal Services Authority will spell out details of the Mega Lokadalat to be held in June.

3. Mysore ZP and Department of Horticulture will organise Mango Mela 2022

From coastal Karnataka

1. Hijab row is back in Mangaluru with a protests by students supporting uniform rule. There is hope of resolution to the controversy in the college today.

2. A three-day Indian Open Surfing organised by Surfing Federation of India and Mantra Surf Club of Mangaluru begins at Panambur Beach in Mangaluru from today. The event will be held till May 29 between 7 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. It is the third edition of the National Surfing Championship.

3. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar interacts with police officials and personnel at the town hall in Mangaluru at 10.30 a.m. He wants police to interact with youth by setting up youth committees in each police station level and help in maintaining law and order.

4. Press meet by Dakshina Kannada Principal and District Sessions Judge at 10.15 am in Mangaluru regarding holding Lok Adalat in all courts in the district on June 27.

5. CPI(M) will hold a press meet at 4 pm in Mangaluru regarding organising a State-level conference of Muslims in Mangaluru.

From north Karnataka

1. Yadgir taluk panchayat is taking initiatives to desilt tanks to store water and help improve ground water level.

2. Deputy Commissioner's village stay at Jidaga in Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district.