Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Top news developments in Karnataka on May 26, 2024 

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Published - May 26, 2024 11:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Water sports facilities to be introduced at Maravanthe beach in Udupi district. 

Water sports facilities to be introduced at Maravanthe beach in Udupi district.  | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

1. As many as six people, including a baby and three women, died when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in the outskirts of Hassan early on Sunday 

2. BJP leaders are holding meetings at different places of the State as part of preparations for the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Council from Teachers and Graduates’ constituencies 

3. Release of book Prakrutiya Gatitarkikate by C. Yatiraju, and a talk by him. The book release programme will be held at Kriya Madhyama premises, Subbaramachetty Road, next to Bayers Coffee, Nettakallappa Circle, Basavanagudi, at 11 a.m.  

4. Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan are jointly presenting Vasantotsava, a seven-day programme. Today’s event features a music programme titled Kogile Haadite by Pravin D Rao and team. The programme will be held in Khincha Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises, Race Course Road, from 6 p.m. 

From North Karnataka 

1. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will participate in various programmes in Belagavi on Monday.  

2. Various awards will be distributed to meritorious students and achievers from Koli (Kabbaliga) community at Rangamandir in Kalaburagi at 11 am. 

3. Basavaraj Birubitte, an Independent candidate contesting Council election from North East Graduates’ constituency, will address a press conference in Kalaburagi. 

From South Karnataka

1. Release of Kannada version of a book on Cauvery dispute authored by former Commissioner of Police C. Chandrashekhar  

From Coastal Karnataka 

1. Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader launches www.bearyinfo.com , a website of Beary (Muslim) community in Mangaluru, 2.30 pm. 

2. Whip of the government in Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed addresses a press conference in Mangaluru, 11 am. 

3. Water sports facilities introduced at Maravanthe beach in Udupi district. 

