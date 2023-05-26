May 26, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

1. Eddelu Karnataka (Wake up Karnataka), a civil society collective, is holding a programme to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate in the event to be held at Bharat Scouts and Guides premises on Palace Road from 4 p.m.

2. Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, Dr. H.S. Doreswamy Vedike, Gandhi Shanti Prathistana, Kasturba Gandhi Rashtriya Smaraka Trust, Arsikere and Hutatma Mylara Mahadevappa Rashtriya Smaraka Trust, Haveri, are jointly organising Dr. H.S. Doreswamy remembrance programme. Writer Dr. Vijaya will inaugurate. The event will be held at Mahatma Gandhi statue, M.G. Road from 10.30 a.m.

3. Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is organizing women vice-chancellor’s and leaders’ conclave. It will be held at MAHE’s Yelahanka campus between 12.30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

4. Bangalore Gayana Samaja is holding Vaadya Vybhava - Carnatic classical instrumental music festival, a three-day event from today. There will be a violin duet by Dr. M. Lalitha and M. Nandini. They will be accompanied by Anirudha Bhat on mrudanga and S.N. Narayana Murthy on ghata. The programme will be held at the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road, from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Mahesh Lalithakala Samsthe will present a cultural programme titled Samskruthika Vaibhava today. It will be held at the Karnataka Engineers’ Academy, Prabhat Rangamandira in Kamalanagar, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi South MLA Allamaprabhu Patil would chair a meeting with officials of various departments and corporation councillors to discuss monsoon preparedness, and issues related to UGD and drinking water facilities in the city.

2. Republican Party of India to launch a campaign in Bidar district to collect information of villages that do not have burial ground for Dalits.

3. General body meeting of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation in Dharwad today. Irregular water supply likely to be the highlight of the meeting.

4. Press meet by various organisations seeking ministerial berths for their leaders.

From south Karnataka

1. Capacity building programme for entrepreneurs on GI products of Mysuru by Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Export Organization of India.

2. Inauguration of Mango Mela by Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra

3. Inspection of yard remodeling and expansion of Ashokapuram railway station, which will be the originating point for many trains to help decongest Mysuru station, by MP Pratap Simha.

From coastal Karnataka

1. After a gap of over a month due to Assembly elections, Mangaluru City Corporation council led by the BJP will hold its general meeting today at 3 p.m. Mayor Jayananda Anchan will preside over the meeting. Drinking water scarcity and preparations by the civic body to face the monsoon are likely to be discussed.

2. The vice-president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and former minister B. Ramanath Rai will address a press conference in Mangaluru at 11 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT