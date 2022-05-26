Top news developments in Karnataka on May 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru today. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

1. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru at 12.30 p.m. today

2. Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation and Department of Horticulture to hold a press conference to give details about its State-level Mango and Jackfruit exhibition, and sale at Lalbagh Information Centre, Lalbagh, 11.30 a.m.

3. Karnataka Media Academy will hold a programme to release books on rural reporting and a look at agriculture in media by Minister for Energy and Kannada & Culture V Sunil Kumar, former Karnataka Media Academy Chairman M. Siddaraju will be the chief guest, Karnataka Media Academy Chairman Sadashiva Shenoy presides, Press Club of Bangalore, Cubbon Park, 11 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Horticulture, Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics Minister Munirathna will hold a meeting of Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board in Kalaburagi today.

2. Ruling BJP has appointed Anil Benake, MLA and Maratha leader, as party Belagavi district unit president. This has triggered speculation that he may not get the party ticket to contest the Assembly elections in 2023.

From south Karnataka

A mock exercise on rescue and relief operations will be conducted at the backwaters of Harangi Dam to test monsoon preparedness of district administration of Kodagu. It is also an effort to instill confidence among people of the region which has been battered by natural disasters in the recent past.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada administration forms committees to regulate use of loudspeakers in public and private places. While loudspeakers cannot be used in public places without permission of the committee, non-loudspeakers could be used between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., says the Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra.

2. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath will distribute various equipment to differently-abled persons on behalf of Dakshina Kannada administration at 10.30 a.m.