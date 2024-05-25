Top news developments in Karnataka on May 25, 2024

1. The Karnataka government today is expected to respond to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s statement on Friday that the Ministry received a request from the Karnataka government only on May 21 to impound the passport of Janata Dal(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who fled to Germany last month amid allegations of sexual assault. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written two letters to the Centre in this regard, first one on May 1 and second one on May 22.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are set to visit Manjunatha Temple at Dharmasthala at 1 p.m. Later they will attend a private function in Mangaluru.

3. myAvtar career conference for women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics will be held today at Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation in Whitefield from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4. Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan are jointly presenting Vasantotsava, a seven-day programme from today. Today’s event features Bharatanatya Vasantha Vaibhava by Mithun Shya and team. The programme will be held in Khincha Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises, Race Course Road, from 7 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. More than 150-year-old Kateel Yakshagana mela having six troupes now ends its daily Yakshagana performances of 2023-24 season today by performing an all-night show at Kateel in Dakshina Kannada. A majority of touring troupes of Yakshagana wind up their daily shows today.

From South Karnataka

1. Digital laboratories of various departments of VTU Regional Centre in Mysuru are being inaugurated today.

From North Karnataka

1. Khaja Banda Nawaj Urus will continue for second day in Kalaburagi.