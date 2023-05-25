May 25, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar are in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion. They are expected to meet AIl India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, K.C. Venugopal and other leaders today. With the Gandhis away in Shimla, meeting them will have to wait. With too many contenders and both the leaders wanting their own loyalists in, all eyes are on the expansion.

2. Reactions are expected a day after Minister Priyank Kharge said that orders and legislation enforced by the previous BJP regime, which are against the State’s interest, like school textbook revision and anti-conversion law, would be revised or withdrawn by the new Congress government after reviewing them.

3. Janata Dal Legislature Party meeting today to view the party’s poor performance in the recently-concluded polls.

4. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continues review of underpasses after a woman died in a flooded underpass near K.R. Circle.

5. Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, and magistrate court, Bengaluru, are jointly organizing the foundation-stone laying ceremony for construction of Shri Dharmadhipa Ganapathi temple. Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice B. Veerappa will participate in the event that will be held in magistrate court premises from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. Drushyothsava 2023, an annual show of paintings, sculpture, graphic art, art history and ceramic of BVA and MVA students, organized by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, will be held on its premises on Kumara Krupa Road, from 10.30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to inspect expressway-Outer Ring Road junction with officials in a bid to conceive a solution for the bottleneck at the junction, which neutralises the time saved by using the expressway.

2. Elections to post of chairperson of various standing committees of Mysuru City Corporation will be held today.

3. Department of Horticulture will share details of Mango Mela to be held in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

1. A Dubai-bound Indigo flight suffered a bird hit at Mangaluru International Airport at 8.30 a.m. today. Take off was aborted

2. Mangaluru MLA U. T. Khader, who is the second MLA from the coastal belt to become Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, after late Bantwal Vaikunta Baliga who was the Speaker in the erstwhile Mysore State Assembly, met well-wishers at the Circuit House in Manglauru, 10.30 a.m.

3. Udupi Putthige mutt performs Akki Muhurtha, second of the four preliminaries, as part of the 2024 paryaya festival.

From north Karnataka

1. Heavy rain expected in Belagavi and surrounding districts.

2. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner suspends employee of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for participating in campaigning during recently held Assembly elections.

