Top news developments in Karnataka on May 25, 2022

1. With two authors — Devanur Mahadeva and G. Ramakrishna — withdrawing permission to include their texts in school textbooks following the furore over syllabus revision in Karnataka, Government’s next move is being keenly watched.

2. Jagruta Naagarikaru Karnataka holds discussion with education experts regarding textbook preparation and revision. Among participants are Rajendra Chenni, T.R. Chandrashekar, Prajwal Shastri, Indudhara Hobnnapura, L. Hanumanthaiah, H.S. Raghavendra Rao, Banjagere Jayaprakash, Mavalli Shankar and B. Rajashekara Murthy. The event is at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, 11 a.m.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in Davos to participate in World Economic Forum summit.

4. With all parties announcing candidates for Legislative Council elections, stage is set for unanimous elections. Announcement of candidates for Rajya Sabha polls is now awaited.

5. Minister for Housing and Infrastructure V. Sommanna to chair a meeting regarding precautionary measures to be taken for monsoon preparations such as maintenance, solid waste management, road closures and street lighting. MPS and MLAS and members of the western zone of the Greater Bangalore Metropolitan Area to participate, BBMP Central Office, 3 p.m.

From south Karnataka

After a gap of two years owing to Covid-19, Mango Mela is back in Mysuru with Horticulture Department planning to bring best fruits from major-growing areas.

From north Karnataka

1. Transport Minister and Ballari In-charge Sriramulu to chair KDP review meeting in Ballari.

2. Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar visiting Yadgir district to participate in development programme.

3. A press conference by Shramajeevigala Vedike president Chandrashekar Hiremath on the issues in the distribution of seeds and fertilisers to farmers in Kalaburagi.

From coastal Karnataka

Preparation on for Surfing Federation of India’s three-day surfing events at Panambur beach in Mangaluru from May 27. Surfing will be held from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm on those days.