1. All eyes are on whether and when Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of sexual abuse, will return, after the Ministry of External Affairs received a request from the Government of Karnataka to cancel his diplomatic passport. The MP left India soon after elections concluded in Karnataka. He is seeking a second term from Hassan. On Thursday, his grandfather and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda issued a warning, asking him to return to India, surrender to the police, or face his anger and that of all family members.

2. The U.S.-India Business Council and the U.S. Commercial Service are holding a full-day conference from 9 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. at the J.W. Marriott, Bengaluru, to promote the U.S. and Indian commercial space industry. Speakers include U.S. Ambassador E.M. Garcetti and ISRO Chairperson Dr. S. Somanath, along with government officials leading the U.S.-India Commercial Space Working Group and NASA’s NISAR programme manager.

3. IIM Bangalore is all set to foray into undergraduate courses. The premier B-school is soon launching first-of-its-kind online BBA course to boost entrepreneurship across India. The institute is to announce details of the course today.

4. BJP is likely to take disciplinary action against three-term Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat as the 24-hour deadline to retire from the Legislative Council polls from South West Graduates’ constituency ends today. The Udupi unit of the party has recommended action against him. Mr. Bhat is contesting as a rebel against the official candidate Dhananjaya Sarji. On Thursday, Congress suspended six of its partymen for contesting as rebels in the Council polls.

5. Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has issued an order to fill 902 posts, in a bid to expand the State’s power infrastructure.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal is holding a phone-in programme with people to address their grievances at 10 a.m. Later, he will meet people in his office to listen to their problems from 11.15 a.m.

2. A majority of Yakshagana melas (touring troupes) wind up their daily performance for 2023-24 season in the coastal belt, some today and some tomorrow on the Tulu ‘Pattanaje’ day today. Six troupes of more than one-and-half-century old Kateel mela will end their shows on May 25.

From south Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in his home district Mysuru today, attending a series of events.

2. Horticulture Department to organise mango and jackfruit mela from today in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

The 620th Urs of Hazrath Khaja Bande Nawaz Dargah Sharif is being held in Kalaburagi today.