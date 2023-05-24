ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on May 24, 2023

May 24, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLA U.T. Khader is expected to be elected Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly on May 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

1. On the third and concluding day of the first Legislature session, U.T. Khader will be elected Speaker. He will be the first Muslim to serve as Speaker of Karnataka. The former Minister and five-time MLA was persuaded to take up the job after other senior party leaders and former ministers R.V. Deshpande and H.K. Patil did not show interest in the job. 

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar are expected to leave for New Delhi to discuss Cabinet expansion, with several contenders for ministerial berths and the two leaders not seeing eye-to-eye on many choices. Against the sanctioned strength of 34, there are too many aspirants for ministerial berths.

3. Congress Legislature Party meeting, chaired by Siddaramaiah, was held this morning. He told the legislators that people have very high expectations of the government, and they have a responsibility to live up to them. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar said the party should strive to get at least 20 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

4. Department of Mechanical Engineering, BNM Institute of Technology, is holding the opening ceremony of Centre of Excellence in 3D printing technology. Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, Entrepreneurship Development of India, Ahmedabad, will be the chief guest, on the institute’s premises, A 302 Auditorium, 27th Cross, 12th Main Road, Banashankari II stage from 3 p.m. onwards.

5. Drushyothsava 2023, an annual show of paintings, sculpture, graphic art, art history and ceramic of BVA and MVA students, organized by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, will be held on its premises on Kumara Krupa Road, from 10.30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Workshop on sign language is being conducted at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing at Mysuru.

2. With intermittent occurrence of pre-monsoon rains, agricultural activity has picked up in Mysuru district as farmers take up tilling and sowing in anticipation of the onset of regular rains in June.

From north Karnataka

Farmers organisations urge State Government to request Maharashtra to release water from dams for drinking water and emergency irrigation of crops in border districts.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru police continue working out ways to reduce the time for vehicles to negotiate the busy Nantoor Circle, and operationalise the new vehicle-actuated signal lights.

