1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has again written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexual assault on many women. State Government has set up a SIT to probe the allegations against the MP who is absconding and suspected to be in Europe.

2. A three-day synchronised elephant population estimation in forests bordering southern States will commence today, including in Karnataka.

3. Today is Buddha Poornima. Many programmes have been organised to mark the day. Maha Bodhi Society, Bengaluru, is celebrating what is believed to be the 2,568th birth anniversary of Buddha on its premises at Gandhinagar from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nagasena Vidyalaya, Buddha Vihar and Bauddha Maha Sabha are jointly celebrating the day, and Dr. B. Ramanarao will inaugurate the celebrations at Nagasena Buddhavihar in Sadashivnagar, at 11.30 a.m.

4. As part of the 195th Hunnime Haadu, a monthly music programme organised by Sri Kaadu Malleswara Geleyara Balaga, jugalbandhi between Sridhar Sagar on saxophone and Vishwanath Kalaburgi on flute, at Sri Kaadu Malleswara temple, Malleswaram 15th Cross, at 6.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to visit Yarganahalli where four persons of a family died due to suspected gas leak and K. Salhundi where one person died and five others were hospitalised after drinking contaminated water.

From coastal Karnataka

Police arrest and release Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja on station bail after an inquiry on May 22 night at the station in connection with two cases registered against him. When police went to his house, near Belthangady on May 22, for inquiry, a large number of BJP workers gathered outside the house anticipating his arrest.

From north Karnataka

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will address two meetings of graduates to campaign for Amarnath Patil, the BJP candidate for North East Graduates’ constituency, for the Legislative Council election.