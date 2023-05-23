May 23, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

1. Swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected legislators continues on day two of the first legislature session of the Congress government in Karnataka. While 181 were sworn in yesterday, rest will be sworn in today.

2. More rains are expected today in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. While Sunday’s rains caused huge devastation and death of a woman in a flooded underpass in Bengaluru, Monday saw less intense rains. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding a meeting with district administrations on the natural calamity, and its impact, this afternoon.

3. After completion of the 1st Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting in Mumbai, 2nd TIWG under India’s G20 presidency is scheduled in Bengaluru between May 23 and 25. During the three-day meeting, nearly 75 delegates from G20 countries, invitee countries, and regional and international organisations, would participate in deliberations on finding solutions on issues related to international trade and investment.

4. All-India Women’s Cultural Forum, Karnataka State Committee, is holding a State-level convention supporting women wrestlers fighting against sexual harassment. The event will be held at UVCE Alumni Hall, K.R. Circle, from 11 a.m. onwards.

5. CMR University, School of Legal Studies, Bengaluru, will hold the first Dr. K.C. Ramamurthy endowment lecture on ‘Constitutional Governance and Public Policy from an Indian Perspective’. Dr. R. Venkataramani, Attorney General of India, will be the chief guest, and will deliver the endowment lecture. Dr. K.C. Ramamurthy, former Rajya Sabha member, and chairman of CMR Group of Institutions, will be the guest of honour. The event will be held at the CMR University of School of Legal Studies premises, Bhuvanagiri, OMBR Layout, 11 a.m.

6. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath is organizing Drushyothsava 2023, an annual show of paintings, sculpture, graphic art, art history and ceramics. Parishath premises, Kumara Krupa Road, from 10.30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Indian Institute of Astrophysics and University of Mysore is holding a sky watch event at Vijnana Bhavan at Manasagangothri in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

Nidle village, near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, has been hosting a five-day free annual Carnatic music workshop with concerts for the past 22 years. The 23rd annual 5-day event will be held from May 24. Hosted by Karunbithil family, stalwarts of Carnatic music have been participating in this workshop, inspiring music students and instilling a deep passion for learning and artistic growth.

From north Karnataka

Minister Satish Jarkiholi to meet Congress workers in Belagavi.