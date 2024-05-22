1. With spells of rain in Bengaluru exposing many civic problems, such as inundation of low-lying areas and deterioration of road condition, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are touring the city to inspect preparedness for monsoon. City’s civic body BBMP claims that flood-prone areas have reduced.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. In a major goof up by the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited, what is labelled veterinary nasal spray has been supplied to State-run hospitals in Karnataka. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has clarified that the nasal spray — oxymetazoline hydrochloride solution — procured by the medical supplies corporation from a private pharmaceuticals company is not for animal use. However, as a precautionary measure, the corporation is sending back all stock of the solution that has been supplied.

3. Department of Forests, K.R. Pura zone, Bengaluru Urban division, is celebrating International Leopard Day today. It is holding an awareness jatha (fair), nature walk, talk by experts,and quiz competition. Sanjay Gubbi, senior scientist, Holemathi Nature Foundation, and Shankargowda Alagonda, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Bengaluru North sub-division, will deliver keynote addresses. The programme is being held at Kadugodi Tree Park, Kadugodi Plantation, Whitefield, from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Veteran Congress leader Iqbal Ahmed Saradagi, who represented Kalaburagi twice in the Lok Sabha, has passed away. His funeral prayer would be held at a local masjid in Kalaburagi at 5 pm.

5. Vanita, a dance presentation focusing on women power, will be performed by Sharaddha Aparna, Nikitha Manjunath, Shreyasi Gopinath, Soundarya Srivatsa, Nandini Ganeshan and Anuradha Patwardhan at Seva Sadan, 14th Cross, Malleswaram, from 5.15 p.m.

6. Akriti Chitrakala has organised the third edition of an art exhibition and sale of works by Purnima, Avinash, Rose Mary, Preeti Prasuna, Snigdha Panda at Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road, near Shivananda Circle, from 10.30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

From coastal Karnataka

1. Police book one more case against BJP MLA from Belthangady Harish Poonja for creating ruckus in Belthangady police station on May 18 night. The MLA had protested against the arrest of Belthangady taluk BJP Yuva Morcha president Shashiraj Shetty in connection with alleged illegal stone quarrying at Melantabettu village in Dakshina Kannada district.

2. Mangaluru International Airport authorities pay homage to victims of air crash at the memorial built for them at Panambur. In all, 158 persons died and eight passengers survived the crash on May 22, 2010.

From south Karnataka

Today is graduation Day of JSS College of Arts Commerce and Science at Mysuru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

Related stories The other side of ‘green’ initiatives and the need for fair treatment of rural communities