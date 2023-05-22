May 22, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:38 am IST

1. A day after 23-year-old Bhanurekha died in a car that got submerged in K.R. Circle underpass, questions are being raised about the safety of underpasses during rains. Also, Bengaluru is not prepared for the monsoon. The civic body was busy with election duty over the last two months. Bhanurekha, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was working at Infosys in Bengaluru. Her family was visiting her. The tragic accident occurred when they were on a sight-seeing trip on Sunday.

2. A three-day Karnataka legislature session is starting today to swear in all the newly-elected legislators. In the House of 224, 135 are from Congress, 66 from BJP and 19 from JD(S).

3. With only nine ministers sworn in, lobbying continues for the remaining berths out of a total of 34. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are likely to leave for Delhi to decide on the names in consultation with the high command after the session, which concludes on Wednesday May 24.

From south Karnataka

1. Senior theatre personalities K. Marulasiddappa and Prasanna to participate in a discussion on Rangayana, organised by Indian Theatre Foundation, at Kalamandira in Mysuru.

2. A lung screening test, including Pulmonary Function Test, for traffic policemen to be conducted at Bhanavi Hospital in Mysuru as part of asthma awareness month activities.

From north Karnataka

1. Gulbarga University abruptly cancels B.Com final semester examination on Sunday May 21 afternoon after distributing answer sheets.

2. Rain exposes Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation’s preparedness for monsoon in Hubballi.

From coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada district administration paid homage to victims of the 2010 Mangaluru air crash at Victims’ Memorial Park in Mangaluru, The ceremony was led by Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar.