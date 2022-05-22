Top news developments in Karnataka on May 22, 2022
Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today
1. Veteran trade unionist and law professor Babu Mathew and scholar on the world peace movement Meghna Chandra will be the speakers on the occasion of the 31st death anniversary of freedom fighter and communist leader Sripad Amrut Dange. The discussion will be held on the relevance of Dange’s ideas for our time, and how to move forward on the path towards liberation.
2. IIM Bangalore Alumni Association and Kerala Samajam, Bangalore will hold a session on various books authored by Dr. Sibichen K. Mathew.
From Mysuru:
Department of Physical Education, University of Mysore and Yoga Federation of Mysore are organizing an awareness drive and rehearsal of postures prescribed for Yoga Day
From Mangaluru:
1. V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture will inaugurate a 10-bed pediatric ICU unit and a 12-bed General ICU unit at Karkala Government Hospital
2. Dakshina Kannada district administration will pay tributes to the 158 passengers who died in Mangaluru Air crash on May 22, 2010 at a memorial built for them at Kuluru in the city on the 12th anniversary.
