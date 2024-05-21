1. Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the 2nd PUC Annual Exam-2 results today.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister are participating in a programme being held at KPCC office to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi

3. Anti-terrorism day is being observed in the secretariat today to mark former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Akriti Chitrakala team has organised its third edition of an art exhibition. The works of Purnima, Avinash, Rose Mary, Preeti Prasuna, Snigdha Panda will be on display and offered for sale at Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road, near Shivananda Circle from 10.30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will address graduates’ meeting in Kalaburagi as part of BJP’s campaign for Council polls.

2. Independent candidate for North Eastern Graduate’s constituency Sharan Ambesinge will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Department has set a sowing target of 4.02 lakh hectare for kharif season in Yadgir.

4. Panchamasali seer Basava Jaya Mrityunjay swami will address a press meet about the next phase of the reservation agitation for the community.

From south Karnataka

1. Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University will conduct a seminar on “Performing Arts and Media: A Cultural Perspective”

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Congress to observe Anti Terrorism Day to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi

From coastal Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to participate in final rites of five-term Belthangady MLA K. Vasanth Bangera at Guruvayankere in Dakshina Kannada district at 1 p.m. He arrives at Mangaluru International Airport at noon.

2. Press meet by S. P. Dinesh, the Congress rebel candidate in South West Graduates’ constituency, 11.15 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.