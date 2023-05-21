Top news developments in Karnataka on May 21, 2023

May 21, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

1. Tussle over ministry formation continues a day after Siddaramaiah was sworn-in as Chief Minister and D.K. Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, with eight other ministers. The two are expected to go to Delhi to finalise other names to complete the cabinet formation process. The Cabinet that met yesterday approved the five “guarantees” made by Congress in the run up to the elections.

2. An estimated 27,000 people participated this morning in TCS World 10k Bengaluru, which was flagged off from Kanteerava Stadium.

3. Today is the second day of the KCET 2023 exams. Physics and chemistry papers are scheduled for today.

4. To mark International Museum Day, National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, National Gallery of Modern Art, is organising a talk on “Art Museums: Mediating Sustainability and Wellbeing” by Dr. Ambika Bipin Patel, Professor and Head, Department of Museology, Faculty of Fine Arts, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. The event will be held on its premises at No. 49, Manikyavelu Mansion on Palace Road in Vasant Nagar from 6 p.m.

5. Dravida Prakashana will launch “Mareta Daari” by Prof. Chandrashekar Nangali. Agni Sridhar will release the book on Ravindra Kalakshetra premises from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

6. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will present a flute concert by Mysore A Chandan Kumar at the Lecture Hall, Golden Jubilee Park, St. John’s Medical College campus, Koramangala, from 4.15 p.m. onwards.

7. Sri Thyagaraja Gana Sabha Trust will present a vocal recital by Vinay Sharva today at Bala Mohan Vidya Mandira, No. 44/1, 19th B Main Road, 1st K Block, Rajajinagar, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

8. Saptak Bengaluru will present a music concert by Ritesh and Rajanish Mishra at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram from 5 p.m. onwards.

9. Ramana Maharshi Centre for Learning, Bengaluru, will present Rangollaasa by Antara Sriram at the Ramana Maharshi Heritage Auditorium, near Post Office, Sanjaynagar from 11 a.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. The Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage has plans for a new museum in Mysuru as only 30% of its entire collection of artefacts has been displayed in the existing 16 museums across the State.

2. Though the summer has depleted the water levels in the dams of the Cauvery basin, there is adequate water to last till the onset of monsoon which is just two weeks away.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Tree counting of Mangaluru city by Nitte Deemed to be University began at Kadri Park at 9 am today.

2. Beach cleaning in Tannirbavi began at 7 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Kalaburagi, his first visit after the victory of Congress.

2. BJP MLA Prabhu Chavan has said he will write to PM Narendra Modi complaining against Bidar MP Bhagwant Khuba for his alleged anti party activities.