Top news developments in Karnataka on May 21, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. As Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections near, activity is picking up in all parties. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in Delhi meet BJP party high command, while KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah are also in Delhi to meet Congress high command to finalise candidates

2. With elections to Bruhat Bengaluru Maha Nagarapalike (BBMP) now imminent, after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue, political activity in the State capital is expected to pick up too.

3. Department of Kannada and Culture is organising its monthly interaction programme 'Maneyangaladalli Maathukathe' with renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Prathibha Prahlad at Kannada Bhavana, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, J.C. Road, at 4 p.m.

4. Shri Rama Kala Vedike will present a Hindustani music concert by Nayan Yavagal and party, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, 5.30 p.m. Well-known tabla artist Anindo Chatterjee will be felicitated at the two-day festival.

5. The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, will hold Dr. B.R. Manickam memorial lecture-6 on the journey of Bengaluru till 1536 CE. P.L. Uday Kumar, Honorary Project Director, Bengaluru Inscriptions 3D Digital Conservation, Mythic Society, will deliver the lecture in the institution premises, located on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, at 5 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

More than 40 touring Yakshagana troupes in the coastal belt are getting set to wind up their daily performances next week, especially on May 24 on the Pattanaje day. When they will resume daily performances from this November after the monsoon, the recent guidelines issued by the Karnataka Government on the use of loudspeakers is likely to haunt them, as many of them present all-night performances.

From south Karnataka

Concluding day of Techbharat 2022, expo and conclave on agritech and foodtech, symposium on trends in food technology, transfer of technology and business opportunities in millet processing.

From north Karnataka

Three children were among seven persons killed this morning in an accident near Dharwad in which six persons were injured.