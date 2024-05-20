The Congress dispensation in Karnataka is completing one year in office today though it is not holding any celebrations due to the Model Code of Conduct. On this occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is participating in a meet-the-press programme of Press Club of Bengaluru. BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok are addressing a press conference today. The JD(S) is staging a protest against Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar and Congress leader L. R. Shivarame Gowda, accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to ensure the death of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda. A city magistrate’s court in Bengaluru will pronounce its order on former Minister and JD(S) MLA H. D. Revanna’s bail petition related to a case of sexual abuse.

From north Karnataka

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge will address a press conference in Kalaburagi. Vishwa Hindu Parishad to begin a campaign against the trend among youth to choose NOTA during elections. Home Minister G. Parameshwara will visit Hubballi. He will hold a review meeting with police officers on law and order situation and meet the family of Anjali, who was killed recently.

From south Karnataka

May 20 is the last day for withdrawal of nominations to elections to Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency. A programme is being held to mark the launch of late maharani Devajammani’s post card. It will be attended by senior superintendent of posts in Mysuru Dr. Angel Raj.

From coastal Karnataka

Two BJP rebels – K. Raghupathi Bhat and S. R. Harish Acharya — in the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies, respectively, are firm on not withdrawing from the contest despite pressure from the party to do so.

