GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Top news developments in Karnataka on May 20, 2024 

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today.

Updated - May 20, 2024 11:01 am IST

Published - May 20, 2024 10:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress completes one year in office in Karnataka on May 20, 2024. The party is not organising any celebration due to the Model Code of Conduct, but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will interact with mediapersons in Bengaluru.

Congress completes one year in office in Karnataka on May 20, 2024. The party is not organising any celebration due to the Model Code of Conduct, but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will interact with mediapersons in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

  1. The Congress dispensation in Karnataka is completing one year in office today though it is not holding any celebrations due to the Model Code of Conduct. On this occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is participating in a meet-the-press programme of Press Club of Bengaluru. 
  2. BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok are addressing a press conference today.
  3. The JD(S) is staging a protest against Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar and Congress leader L. R. Shivarame Gowda, accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to ensure the death of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda. 
  4. A city magistrate’s court in Bengaluru will pronounce its order on former Minister and JD(S) MLA H. D. Revanna’s bail petition related to a case of sexual abuse.  

From north Karnataka

  1. RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.
  2. Vishwa Hindu Parishad to begin a campaign against the trend among youth to choose NOTA during elections. 
  3. Home Minister G. Parameshwara will visit Hubballi. He will hold a review meeting with police officers on law and order situation and meet the family of Anjali, who was killed recently.

From south Karnataka

  1. May 20 is the last day for withdrawal of nominations to elections to Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency. 
  2. A programme is being held to mark the launch of late maharani Devajammani’s post card. It will be attended by senior superintendent of posts in Mysuru Dr. Angel Raj. 

From coastal Karnataka

  1. Two BJP rebels – K. Raghupathi Bhat and S. R. Harish Acharya — in the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies, respectively, are firm on not withdrawing from the contest despite pressure from the party to do so.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.