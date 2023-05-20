May 20, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

1. Siddaramaiah will be sworn in as Chief Minister and D.K. Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru today. The event is expected to be attended by a large number of Congress supporters and workers.

2. The first meeting of the cabinet of the new government is expected to be held post the event, in which implementation of the guarantees made in the Congress manifesto ahead of elections is expected to be discussed.

3. Common Entrance Test for engineering courses is being held across Karnataka today. In Bengaluru, many students reached the centres early fearing traffic snarls in view of the swearing-in ceremony.

4. Department of Apiculture, University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru, is celebrating World Honey Bee Day and organizing a honey fair. Dr. S.V. Suresh, Vice Chancellor of UAS-B, will inaugurate. Chayaa Nanjappa, honey entrepreneur, founder and managing partner of Nectar Fresh, Mandya, will be the chief guest, at North Block, GKVK campus, UAS-B, from 10 a.m. onwards.

5. Kalavedi will present a vocal concert by Thanmayee Krishnamurthy. She will be accompanied by B.S. Prashanth on tabla, Aditi Krishnaprakash on violin, and G. Lakshminarayan on morsing. The concert will be held at MES auditorium, 15th Cross, Malleswaram, from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6. Natya Ninada Nrityalaya Trust will present Bharatanatyam by Monal A. Keskar. The programme will be held at Seva Sadan premises on 14th Cross, in Malleswaram, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mayor Jayananda Anchan will inaugurate 10 Reduce, Reuse and Recycle centres in the city. They will collect old toys, clothes, footwear, newspapers, books and electronic gadgets under ‘my life, my clean city’ initiative of the Union Government, 11.30 a.m.

2. Over 1,000 Olive Ridley hatchlings reached the Arabian Sea in Kundapur taluk in Udupi district during this breeding season ending in May.

From south Karnataka

Seminar on human rights at Mahajana College. Law University Vice-Chancellor C. Basavaraju is the chief guest.

From north Karnataka

1. Belagavi city corporation launches a reduce, reuse and recycle centre as part of its comprehensive waste management initiative.

2. Kalaburagi Rangayana Director Prabhakar Joshi will resign from his post, following resignation of his counterparts in Mysuru and Shivamogga centres