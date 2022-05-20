Top news developments in Karnataka on May 20, 2022

Twins Ibbani Chandra and Chukki Chandra secured 620 marks out of 625 in the SSLC exams.

May 20, 2022 11:21 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai continues inspection of inundated areas of Bengaluru following heavy rains. While Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah visited some areas yesterday, JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy is visiting today. The Chief Minister announced that he will set up a task force for each of the eight zones in the city headed by a minister to oversee development works, rain preparedness and relief works. Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna had advised Mr. Bommai to take up works on top priority, lest the state of infrastructure affects ‘Brand Bengaluru’.

2. Karnataka continues to receive rains, with a red alert sounded in parts of coastal Karnataka and Malnad districts. Schools in some districts have a holiday today.

3. A day after SSLC results, rush for pre-university admissions will pick up. This is especially in the light of very high pass percentage and several people scoring centum.

4. Government has ordered a probe against Rohini Sindhuri regarding alleged violation of norms regarding a few purchases during her earlier stint as Mysuru DC.

5. Hopcoms to hold mango fair at Elements Mall near Nagawara Junction from 12 noon. HOPCOMS President N. Devaraj to inaugurate.

6. Department of Posts and Karnataka State Mango Development Corporation Ltd will inaugurate mango post delivery programme. People can book your mangoes online. Horticulture Minister Muniratna to inaugurate at Megdoot Auditorium, 5th Floor, Bengaluru General Post Office, 12 noon.

7. National Gallery of Modern Art has arranged a talk on “The power of museums to achieve sustainability through education for communities” by Dr. Anand Burdhan, Senior faculty at School of Heritage Research and Management, Ambedkar University, Delhi, as part of International Museum Day celebrations. Event is at NGMA premises, 49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, 6 p.m. Entry is free for all events on a first cum-first-serve basis.

From south Karnataka

Techbharat 2022, expo and conclave on agritech and foodtech, CXO roundtable on opportunities for women in agritech and foodtech, interaction with investors and business leaders.

From coastal Karnataka

Udupi Pejawar mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha lays foundation stone for constructing the headquarters building – Matsya Sampada – of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Cooperative Fish Marketing Federation in Mangaluru. Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary, S. Angara and V. Sunil Kumar, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and the Federation president Yashpal Suvarna will attend.

From north Karnataka

1. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to visit Deodurg in Raichur district today.

2. Nava Karnataka Raitha Sangha has launched an agitation demanding that government distribute seeds to farmers.