May 02, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

1. Congress this morning released its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. Among other things, it has promised increasing ceiling on reservation from 50% to 75% after tabling of the caste census, reversal of textbook revision made by the BJP, and restoration of 4% Muslim reservation under OBC quota. It reiterates the five ‘guarantees’, including 200 units of free power to all households, 10 kg of rice free to every member of BPL household, ₹2,000 monthly assistance to woman head of every family, ₹3,000 every month for graduate youth and ₹1,500 for diploma holders, and free travel for women in pubic transport buses.

2. Congress and JD(S) are expected to respond to the BJP manifesto, which was released yesterday, which, among other things, promised Uniform Civil Code.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Karnataka again today. This time he visits Chitradurva, Hospet, Sindhanur and Kalaburagi. He will be visiting coastal Karnataka on May 3. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is campaigning in Varuna, from where former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting from Congress against Minister and BJP candidate V. Somanna.

4. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading a road show for Congress candidates in Mangaluru today. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge campaigns in Bidar, Bhalki and Humnabad in Hyderabad-Karnataka (Kalyana Karnataka) region.

5. Rain in several parts of Karnataka has brought down temperatures. In the forests, it has reduced the threat of forest fires. Bandipur and Nagarhole have declared that the fire season is over for 2023.

