Top news developments in Karnataka on May 2, 2022

The Hindu Bureau May 02, 2022 11:26 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Convocation of JSS Science and Technology University in Mysuru will be held today. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch an integrated helpline for SC/ST communities in Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha today From north Karnataka 1. Security personnel on alert across Belagavi as a precautionary measure in the wake of Eid and Shivaji Maharaj Jayanthi celebrations. 2. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M Mallikarjun Kharge is participating in Basava Jayanti celebrations in Kalaburagi. From south Karnataka 1. Painters and carpenters registered with Karnataka State Construction and Other Building Workers’ Welfare Board to receive tool kits as part of International Labour Day in Virajpet in Kodagu district. 2. JSS Science and Technology University convocation today 3. Health Minister K. Sudhakar is visiting Shivamogga district today to take part in various programmes in Shikaripur and Shivamogga. From coastal Karnataka Actor Shivaraj Kumar will interact with Mangaluru city police personnel in SCDCC Bank auditorium on K S Rao Road at 2 pm today.



