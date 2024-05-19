Top news developments in Karnataka on May 19, 2024

1. The 22nd edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling will be held in Tumakuru and Kalaburagi today

2. A Kochi-bound Air India Express flight from Bengaluru has made an emergency landing at Bengaluru on Saturday after one of its engines caught fire.

3. Falcon Coins Gallery is organising a seminar on Indian Coins “Republic India coins an eye opener”, Sainath Reddappa will speak. Chief Postmaster General S. Rajendra Kumar and Postmaster General C.L. Das to participate. The programme will be held in Meghdoot Auditorium, General Post Office, Raj Bhavan Road, at 10 a.m.

4. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will present a vocal concert by Sampagodu S Vignaraja today. He will be accompanied by M.R. Srinidhi on violin, V. Praveen on mridangam and A.S.N. Swami on Khanjira. The programme will be held at Lecture Theatre, 1, Golden Jubilee Block, St. John’s Medical College campus, Koramangala, at 4.15 p.m.

5. Sri Rama Lalitha Kala Mandira is organising a tribute concert to mark the first anniversary of Vidwan G.V. Krishnaprasad. The programme will feature a vocal concert by Girijashankar, accompanied by Charulatha Ramanujam on violin, H.S. Sudhindra on mridangam and Omakar Rao on Ghata. The programme will be held at Sri Rama Lalitha Kala Mandira auditorium, Banashankari II Stage at 5.30 p.m.

6. Mantri Square Mall, is hosting the live-in K-POP concert by South Korean singer and composer Arrora and DJ Fridayy today on its premises in Malleswaram from 6 p.m.

7. The Bangalore Gayana Samaja’s carnatic classical instrumental music festival today will feature percussion ensemble led by T.V. Gopalakrishna on mrudangm, Pravin Pundit on saxophone and Vijay Natesan on mridangam and percussion. The programme will be held on the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road from 6 p.m.

From North Karnataka:

1. Educationist and Political leader Prabhakar Kore is being felicitated on completion of 40 years of service as KLE Society chairman.

2. The Hindu Education Plus Career Counseling session will be held at Sharanabava University auditorium in Kalaburagi.

From Mysuru:

1. Mysore Open Forum has organised a discussion on ‘Elections 2024 – Prospects & Perspectives’.

2. INTACH Natural heritage unit will interact with local activists and environmentalists on saving Kukkarahalli lake.

From Mangaluru:

1. Sarji, the BJP candidate for Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency and S. L. Bhoje Gowda, the Janata Dal (Secular)-BJP combine candidate from South West Teachers’ Constituency will address a joint press conference in Mangaluru, 11.30 am.

