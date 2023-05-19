May 19, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

1. NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology is holding its annual national techno cultural fest. Vasuki Vaibhav, composer, singer, music director will be the chief guest. The event will be held at the Institute’s premises in Yelahanka 10 a.m. onwards.

2. Karnataka No for Tobacco is organizing a workshop to discuss tobacco control, drugs and other addiction among youth at Press Club in Cubbon Park from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

3. Bijapure Harmonium Foundation will present Amritmala - a journey on the Samay Chakra through three ragamalas. The team of musicians who will be performing at the event include Dhananjay Hegde, Omkar Havaldar and Koushik Aithal on vocals. Pt. Ravindra Yavagal on tabla, Ustad Rafique Khan on sitar, Shadaj Godkhindi on flute. Dr. Ravindra Gururaj Katoti on harmonium. Dr. Shatavadhani R. Ganesh will present a pre-concert lecture on the concept. The event will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval from 6 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Three Congress MLAs from Belagavi — Satish Jarkiholi, Laxman Savadi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar — are likely to be inducted into the cabinet. Kannada groups want two more to be made ministers as the district has elected 11 MLAs to the Assembly.

2. Dr Samarth Arya from Sparsh Hospital Bengaluru, will address press conference

3. Government Tools and Training Centre (GTTC) Principal Sudharani Attoor will address press conference

4. Karnataka Lingayat Rakshana Vedike district president Rajashekar Dongargaon will address mediapersons.

5. Press meet on ayurveda conference in Hubballi at 11.30 a.m.

From south Karnataka

Newly-elected MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MCC Commissioner, and Mysuru Mayor to inspect arterial roads in the city coming under Krishnaraja constituency, which are in bad shape and have come under intense public criticism for delay in repairing them.

2. National seminar by KSOU on the role of poets in the freedom struggle

From coastal Karnataka

Mangalore University will organize a seminar on vachanas of Ambigara Chowdaiah, a saint, poet and a critic of the 12th century, at University College in Mangaluru. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep R. Jain will inaugurate the event. Vice-Chancellor P. S. Yadapadithaya will preside over the function.

