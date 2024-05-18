1. Today is the make-or-break match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 7.30 p.m. and cricket fans are hoping for clear skies. Bengaluru has been witnessing intermittent spells of rain. Though Bengalureans woke up to clear skies, the forecast for today by IMD says: “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely towards evening or night in some areas.” RCB not only have to win but also ensure that their current run rate improves and is better than CSK to qualify.

2. Today is the birthday of Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda. Breaking his silence for the first time on the allegations of sexual abuse against his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, he said law will take its course in the case. However, he claimed that his son H.D. Revanna (father of Prajwal) was being ‘harassed’ by the Congress government. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him on X and said, “He is respected across the political spectrum for his service to the nation. His passion towards agriculture and rural development are remarkable. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

3. Charaka Women’s Co-operative Society in collaboration with Desi Trust and Ragi Kana is organising ‘Uttariya’, a five-day series of events at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. It started yesterday and goes on till May 22. An exhibition-cum-sale of handloom and handmade products is on today between 10.30 a.m and 8 p.m. Handwoven fabric, sarees, stoles and readymade garments by Desi, Tula and other brands will be on display. Handmade products made of natural fibres, such as wool, banana fiber, bamboo, and curated products from selected brands will be available.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Jackfruit Mela is being held at Balambhatta Hall, from 7 am to 7 p.m. today.

2. The actual work at the site of bowstring Railway Over Bridge (RoB) atop Mangaluru-Mumbai railway line of the Konkan Railway Corporation between Udupi and Manipal at Indrali has started, with the contractor assembling the steel girders on Thursday.

From south Karnataka

1. Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage to celebrate International Museums Day, exhibition of coins to mark the occasion in Mysuru.

2. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to inaugurate Desi Rice Mela at Nanjaraja Bahadhur Choultry in Mysuru. The exhibition is on today and tomorrow from 10 am to 8 p.m. It will showcase a slew of rice varieties, which are tottering on the brink of extinction.

From north Karnataka

1. The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling programme will be held at Rangamandir in Bidar today.

2. The BJP continues protests over the killing of Anjali Ambiger on May 15 in Hubballi. The BJP has been alleging breakdown of law and order following the murder, which follows the killing of student Neha Hiremath. The suspect in the Anjali case was nabbed by the police yesterday.

