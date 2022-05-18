Top news developments in Karnataka on May 18, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A road in Bengaluru following overnight rain on May 17-18, 2022 | Photo Credit: Terrina Andrea Brigida William J

1. Heavy rains in Bengaluru and elsewhere last night leave a trail of destruction. Two people were killed in Bengaluru and two in north Karnataka in rain-related incidents. Schools have been given a holiday in some parts of Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds change of Bengaluru development, is expected to visit rain-affected areas in the city.

2. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, GoI, in association with RMZ Foundation, will hold a panel discussion on the Power of the Museum and the Impact of Public Art, on the occasion of International Museum Day 2022. Speakers include artists Arunkumar H G, L N Tallur, Dr Subodh Kerkar, artist and curator Poduval, art historian Prof. M.J. Kamlakshi. The event is at NGMA premises, Palace Road, Vasant Nagar, 6 p.m.

3. National Statistical Office holds workshop for trainers for the household consumption expenditure survey 2022-23. Dr. G.P. Samanta, Chief Statistician of India and Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, GoI, will inaugurate the workshop at Hotel Chancery Pavilion, Residency Road, 10 a.m.

4. AFTEM Motors and Vajra Mobility will launch smart sustainable ELMO E-Scooter. Inauguration by Excise Minister Gopalaiah and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, at Sheraton Grand Hotel, Yeshwantpur, at 11.30 a.m.

5. Canara Bank is organising MSME meet on the theme MSMEs towards a sustainable growth. Keynote address by A.V. Ramarao, CGM, Head Office. Venue is auditorium, Rotary Bangalore Udyog, 13th Cross, 4th Phase, Peenya Industrial Area, 4 p.m.

6. Dr. V. Sivaram Research Foundation has organised Asia Pacific conference on beekeeping for sustainable agriculture, ecosystem services and rural livelihoods. Chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti, inaugurates. Minister for Horticulture and Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department N. Muniratna and Prof. Dr. K.R. Venugopal, Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University, chief guests. Venue is The Capitol Hotel, Raj Bhavan Road, 9.30 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

The International Day of Museums at Mysuru Rail Museum, which has some of the railway artefacts of the vintage steam era.

From coastal Karnataka

The second bridge across Phalguni on airport road in Mangaluru is almost ready.

From north Karnataka

1. NWKRTC records highest ever revenue of over ₹6 crore in a single day bringing some solace to the cash-strapped corporation headquartered in Hubballi

2. Lingayat Mahasabha to reveal its stand on demand for inclusion of all Lingayat subsects in Central OBC list in a press conference in Hubballi