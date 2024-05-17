1. The police have arrested the accused in the Anjali Ambiger murder case in Hubballi. Nineteen-year-old Anjali of Veerapour Oni was stabbed to death by Girish Sawant, at her residence on Wednesday morning. BJP has been arguing that the murder is testimony of “breakdown of law and order” in Karnataka.

2. Bengalureans woke to a wet and rainy morning today. As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), more rains can be expected in all of south Karnataka till May 20.

3. Four days after getting out on bail in an abduction case, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna was granted interim anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case on Thursday up to Friday when the court will hear his plea. The SIT has objected to his bail petition.

4. Suchitra Film Society is screening Oscar-nominated animation shorts and documentary features today at Suchitra Auditorium, 36, 9th Main B.V. Karanth Road, Banashankari 2nd Stage, 5 p.m.

5. Bangalore Gayana Samaja has organised four-day Carnatic classical instrumental music festival. Today, there is a concert by Rajalakshmi S. and team from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.; followed by flute recital by L.V. Mukund and party on the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. A three-day exhibition of rare lithographs of the period between 1890 and 1947 begins at Aditi Gallery in Udupi, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

2. MAHE Mangaluru campus convocation at T.M.A. Pai International Convention Centre, today. M. K. Ramesh, V-C, RGUHS, delivers convocation address, at 3.30 p.m

From south Karnataka

Mysuru-based Karnataka State Open University is set to sign MoU with various institutions offering skill development courses.

From north Karnataka

Solapur railway division — one of the largest in Central Railway zone — has collected ₹34.74 crore fine from ticketless passengers during 2023-24.