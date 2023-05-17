May 17, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

1. In the tussle for the post of CM in Karnataka, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah have both dug in their heels. Each wants to be picked for the top post claiming credit for the huge victory in Karnataka.

2. The ongoing tussle for the CM’s post came out in the open, and also crossed party lines, with BJP leaders Dr. K. Sudhakar and S. T. Somashekhar, who were once considered close aides of Mr. Siddaramaiah, blaming the former CM for them quitting the Congress, which ultimately led to collapse of the then Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H. D. Kumaraswamy. Both the BJP leaders belong to the Vokkaliga community, to which Mr. Shivakumar also belongs.

3. At Mysuru, a 3-day synchronized elephant estimation commences in Bandipur, Nagarahole, BRT Tiger Reserve, and Cauvery Wldlife Sanctuary. This is being held across south India.

4. Central Institute of Indian Languages, located in Mysuru, is set to conduct training programme on documenting languages on the verge of extinction.

5. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) in Bengaluru, along with IEE Move Out Reach India, is organizing a workshop on ‘Disaster awareness - my role in climate change’, at VITM premises, Kasturba Road, Bengaluru, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

6. Samajamukhi Ranga Balaga will present a Kannada play Chavundaraya, at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, from 7.30 p.m. onwards.

7. Art of Giving Bengaluru is organising a programme to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Art of Giving. Dr. Wooday P. Krishna, president of Karnataka Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Dr. Raju Krishnamurthy of Raju’s Healthy India, Kannada theatre and cinema personality ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, and Major. Dr. B.V. Shantha Maria, Dean, Faculty of Home Science, Mount Carmel College, will be the chief guests. Sri Kanakadasara tatva pada by Raichur Sheshagiri Das and party, 3.30 p.m.; Sabha programme from 4.15 p.m., at Seshadripuram Main College, No. 27, Nagappa Street, Kumara Park West, Seshadripuram.

8. Kaajaana will present a Kannada play Maatha based on the life of B. Manjamma Jogathi. The programme will be held at Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy in Banashankari II stage, Bengaluru, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru city police introduce dedicated motor bikes having siren and mike for attending to traffic-related matters. The bikes will be continuously on the move to ensure free flow of traffic.

