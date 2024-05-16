1. Rebel trouble for BJP ahead of Legislative Council elections. Compelled to concede South Teachers’ constituency seat to JD(S) after announcing its own candidate, the BJP is expected to ask its nominee E.C. Ningaraju to withdraw from the fray. K. Raghupathi Bhat, three-term BJP MLA from Udupi, is expected to file his nomination papers from South West Graduates’ constituency today.

2. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is campaigning in Rae Bareli where Rahul Gandhi is the Congress candidate.

3. Just a few spells of pre-monsoon showers led to potholes on the roads of Bengaluru. BBMP, the city’s civic body, is expected to focus on it.

4. Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) is organising an interactive meeting between stakeholders and Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, in Cabinet Hall, FKCCI premises, Kempegowda Road, 5 p.m.

5. Ramaiah Institute of Technology is organising a two-day project exhibition “Pradarshana 2024” from today. Dr. Lokesh R. Boregowda, alumni, senior director and team lead, Samsung R&D Institute, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest. The event will be held at RIT Quadrangle, Mathikere, at 10.30 a.m.

6. Bangalore Gayana Samaja is organising a four-day Carnatic classical instrumental music festival, from today. The inaugural day’s programme will feature Nagaswara by Mysore Vijaysura and team from 6 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.; mandolin concert by Prasanna Ballal and team from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road.

From north Karnataka

1. BJP holds protest against “breakdown of law and order” over the killing of 22-year-old girl by a youth who was reportedly in love with her in Hubballi on Wednesday.

2. Two-day tecno-cultural fest will be inaugurated at PDA Engineering College in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari inaugurates a four-day mango mela organised by Horticulture Department in Udupi, at 4 p.m.

2. Mangaluru police arrest five persons on charges of drug trafficking and selling.

From south Karnataka

Career Counselling is behind held by Chamarajanagar University today.