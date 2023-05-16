HamberMenu
Top news developments in Karnataka on May 16, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

May 16, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar left for Delhi to talk to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders about the post of CM in Karnataka, on May 16, 2023.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar left for Delhi to talk to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders about the post of CM in Karnataka, on May 16, 2023.

1. Congress is yet to select its chief minister in Karnataka with both KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah demanding the top post. After showing reluctance yesterday, Mr. Shivakumar left for Delhi this morning to talk to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders.

2. Various communities continue to put forward their demand for ministerial berths.

3. The change in power in the State is expected to see changes in many top posts. All eyes are on who will be Bengaluru police commissioner with DG&IGP Praveen Sood set to occupy the post of CBI director.

4. Caretaker Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met many elected and defeated members of the BJP as part of the review process of the party's performance.

5. Rozgar Mela is being held in several districts of Karnataka as part of a national programme.

6. Chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission T.M. Vijaybhaskar to hold a discussions with representatives of industry bodies in Mysuru on the reforms and policy changes needed in the services offered by District Industries Centre for industrial development.

