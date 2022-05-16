Top news developments in Karnataka on May 16, 2022

Children arriving in a colourful procession at Government Higher Primary School in Mannagudda, Mangaluru, Karnataka on May 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

May 16, 2022 12:04 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Buddha Poornima celebrations being held at Mahabhohi Society in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru today

2. Integrated nutrient management certificate course is beginning today at the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru campus

From north Karnataka

1. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge is presiding over Buddha Purnima celebrations in Kalaburagi.

2. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel will lay foundation stone for BJP offices in Kalaburagi and Yadgir.

From south Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to participate in Graduation Day ceremony of Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district.

2. Protest by elected representatives and planters’ organisations on man-elephant conflict in Sakleshpur today. MLAs H.K. Kumaraswamy and K.S. Lingesh are taking part in the protest.

3. An awareness programme on liver health and liver transplantation initiatives is being launched today.

From coastal Karnataka

Schools in the district are re-opening today