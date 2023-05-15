May 15, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

1. After the 135-seat victory, the next task for Congress is choosing the chief minister, with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being the contenders. On May 14, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed a one-line resolution authorising the All India Congress Committee president to choose the leader of the CLP.

2. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D.K. Shivakumar turns 62 today. While scores of Congress supporters waited for hours with cakes to wish the Congress leader, the Vokkaliga leader said his best birthday gift was the 135-seat victory for the Congress in Karnataka.

3. With people of all caste groups and from all regions having won, expectation for cabinet berths is building up.

4. The composition of political appointments to various boards, corporations and other bodies is likely to change. This morning, Addanda Cariappa resigned as head of State-run theatre repertory Rangayana in Mysuru.

5. In Mangaluru, Health Department conducts random blood tests as a precaution to contain the spread of malaria.