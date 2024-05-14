1. Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, who was arrested in connection with an abduction case, will be released today after he secured bail. His son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is being investigated for alleged sexual assault on multiple women, and the father is accused of abducting one of the victims to prevent her from testifying.

2. Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru last night, and more rains are expected today. IMD has forecast five days of rain in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

3. Filing of nominations for Legislative Council polls for six seats continues. Among others, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to accompany Congress candidate from South Teachers’ constituency Marithibbe Gowda at the time of filing nomination. BJP is facing some trouble with former Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat announcing that he will contest as an independent after being denied the ticket.

4. Department of Computer Applications, St. Anne’s First Grade College for Women, is holding a seminar on “Cyber security and ethical hacking” today. Bala Krishna C., Assistant Commissioner of Police, is the chief guest. Sreenath V.P., Director and Chairman, and Resal V., Cyber Security Professional, TechByHeart, are resource persons. The programme is being held in the seminar hall, PG Block, college premises, #2, Miller Road, from 10.20 a.m. onwards.

5. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath: ‘Transcending surfaces - A visual dialogue on perception, memory, and materiality’ — an exhibition of paintings by Andrew Paul at Gallery 1 and 2, Parishath premises, Kumarakrupa Road, between 10.30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

From north Karnataka

Belagavi police register case against Sri Ram Sena members for putting up a provocative poster about ‘love jihad’ in Belagavi.

From south Karnataka

Mysuru district administration to celebrate Bhagirath Jayanthi.

From coastal Karnataka

Senior Bharatanatyam artiste Ullal Mohan Kumar inaugurates a six-day workshop on Bharatanatyam, organised by Nadanrithya School of Dance and Cultural Trust, in Mangaluru. Bharatanatyam exponent Vasundhara Doraswamy is the resource person at the workshop, 4.30 p.m.