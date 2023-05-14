ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on May 14, 2023

May 14, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, during a press conference after the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 results, in Bengaluru on May 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. Congress Legislature Party meeting is being held this evening, after the party achieved a thumping victory in the Assembly elections the results of which were declared on Saturday. The key question before the party is choice of chief minister, with Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar being contenders. The high command is expected to hold discussions today.

2. Farmers association has urged the Congress, which is set to form the new government, to repeal amendments to land reforms, APMC Act etc introduced by the BJP. They are seeking implementation of their demands to mitigate problems plaguing the agricultural sector.

3. There was high drama till late last night on the Jayanagar constituency results, with BJP and Congress disputing the results. Finally, Sowmya Reddy had to accept defeat with a margin of 16 votes. She has threatened to approach court on the issue.

4. The BJP is expected to begin the process of introspecting on why they did so badly in the elections, despite the high profile campaign by central leaders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US