Top news developments in Karnataka on May 14, 2023

May 14, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

1. Congress Legislature Party meeting is being held this evening, after the party achieved a thumping victory in the Assembly elections the results of which were declared on Saturday. The key question before the party is choice of chief minister, with Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar being contenders. The high command is expected to hold discussions today.

2. Farmers association has urged the Congress, which is set to form the new government, to repeal amendments to land reforms, APMC Act etc introduced by the BJP. They are seeking implementation of their demands to mitigate problems plaguing the agricultural sector.

3. There was high drama till late last night on the Jayanagar constituency results, with BJP and Congress disputing the results. Finally, Sowmya Reddy had to accept defeat with a margin of 16 votes. She has threatened to approach court on the issue.

4. The BJP is expected to begin the process of introspecting on why they did so badly in the elections, despite the high profile campaign by central leaders.

